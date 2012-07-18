(Repeats without change)

COPENHAGEN, July 18 Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of Danish group A.P. Moller-Maersk, is to raise rates for dry and reefer shipments from the United States to all destinations in Oceania from mid-August.

A rate rise of $175 per twenty-foot container and $350 per 40-foot container will be introduced on shipments from the United States to Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands on Aug. 15, Maersk Line said.

Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company with a global market share of about 15.5 percent last year, did not specify the new rate level after the increase.

