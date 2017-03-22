COPENHAGEN, March 22 Denmark's finance minister
Kristian Jensen will hold a news conference about the
government's ongoing negotiations with the Danish Underground
Consortium (DUC) about a new tax agreement for North Sea oil and
gas operations at 1745 CET on Wednesday, the finance ministry
said in a statement.
DUC consists of Danish shipping and oil conglomerate A. P.
Moller-Maersk, Shell, Chevron CVX.N and
state-owned Nordsofonden.
The deal is seen as crucial for Maersk as it seeks to focus
its operations on the North Sea and spin off its energy assets
via a listing or merger.
