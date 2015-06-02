UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
COPENHAGEN, June 2 Maersk Line, a unit in shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said on Tuesday it had ordered 11 ultra-large container vessels from South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd .
The contract has a value of $1.8 billion and includes an option for another six vessels.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.