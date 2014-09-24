(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Maersk Line to invest $3 bln, save $350 mln a year
* Maersk Drilling pens Angola extension for $387 mln
* Shares drop as no shareholder-friendly news
By Ole Mikkelsen and Sabina Zawadzki
COPENHAGEN, Sept 24 Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk
said on Wednesday it would invest billions of dollars in new
ships, reap hundreds of millions in savings and announced
valuable contracts for its drilling rigs.
But shares of the world's largest container shipping company
fell more than 3 percent, partly because it failed to announce
any of the initiatives the market had anticipated for its
investor day in Copenhagen.
Analysts had hoped that Maersk would say it had sold a big
oil asset in Angola, which would have cut future capital
investments, or unveil an increase in its payments to
shareholders.
Instead, container shipping arm Maersk Line said it would
spend $3 billion a year between 2015 and 2019 on new vessels.
Although the industry is suffering from oversupply, companies
are ditching older and smaller ships for fewer but larger ones.
"Due to our size, we need 425,000 20 foot equivalent units
(TEU) delivered between 2017 and 2019," Maersk Line Chief
Executive Soren Skou told analysts at Maersk's headquarters
overlooking the Oresund Strait between Denmark and Sweden.
That works out to about 23 of Maersk's Triple E vessels --
the largest in the world by capacity with a length of almost
four soccer pitches.
Maersk Line, which contributed the largest portion of
underlying profits last year, also expects to save $350 million
a year from its shipping alliance with its nearest rival, the
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). Maersk Line earned $1.5
billion in profits on $26.2 billion of revenues.
It controls around 20 percent of transported goods on the
world's busiest route between Asia and Europe and has a global
market share of around 15 percent. Its profit margin has been 5
percentage points higher than its rivals for almost two years.
HIGH EXPECTATIONS
However, investors were not pleased and shares closed 3.47
percent lower at 14,460 Danish crowns each. The stock hit an
all-time high of 15,200 crowns last week after analysts hiked
price targets due to a share buyback programme.
Traders cited the lack of any big announcements at the
investor day as well as a 2.3 percent fall in the European
freight and logistics sector due to a profit
warning from Dutch logistics company TNT Express and
worries about Chinese economic growth.
"Expectations were high ahead of the capital markets day,"
said Sybank head of equities Ole Jensen.
"Then we saw a downgrade of Chinese growth outlook from
Goldman Sachs and the World Trade Organisation cut its trade
growth forecasts. So this fear for global growth combined with a
day without any big news is putting Maersk under pressure."
Nevertheless, finances at the shipping and oil conglomerate
are in good health -- it was one of the few among the top 15 in
its industry to report a first-half profit this year as the
sector struggles to recover from the global economic slump.
Divestments of non-core assets, rigid cost-cutting and
taking advantage of economies of scale earned Maersk more cash
than it knew what to do with, leading to the first share buyback
in its 110 year history.
Maersk has been selling non-core assets in recent years -
around $10 billion according to some analysts - as it
concentrates on shipping and oil, which includes production,
drilling and services such as offshore tugs.
Maersk Drilling said on Wednesday it had won an extension of
an Angolan contract worth $387 million. The translates to more
than $500,000 a day, a high rate even for high-cost Angola and
above Chief Executive Claus Hemmingsen's estimate of a
$400,000-500,000 range for deepwater.
The drilling unit aims to contribute $1 billion in profits
by 2018 by focusing on harsh-climate drilling in Norway and on
the deepwater "golden triangle" between the U.S. Gulf of Mexico,
Brazil and West Africa.
Maersk Oil, meanwhile, stuck to its target of 400,000
barrels of oil equivalent (boed) production a day providing it
achieves return on investment above 10 percent, confounding
chatter in the market that the target would be dropped.
Maersk Oil has cut down on exploration activities while
vowing increased production from its relatively small reserves
-an unusual move for an oil company but one that pleases
shareholders in the A.P. Moller-Maersk group as it implies lower
spending and better returns.
