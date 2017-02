COPENHAGEN, Nov 9 The head of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk ( MAERSKb.CO ) said on Wednesday he expected the container shipping market to stay difficult for another two years.

Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen also told Reuters that he did not expect a peak season for container shipping to emerge at all in 2011.

His remarks came after A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a bigger-than-forecast drop in profits for the third quarter and said its container shipping business would lose money this year though the group as a whole would remain profitable. (Reporting by Jakob Vesterager)