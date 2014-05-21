UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
COPENHAGEN May 21 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Wednesday it expected the so-called P3 container shipping alliance to start operations in autumn and not in the second quarter as previously expected.
"We are waiting for regulatory approval in several countries," chief executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen told reporters on a media teleconference.
Maersk Line, the container shipping unit in A.P. Moller-Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A and France's CMA CGM announced the alliance last year.
They already have regulatory approval in the United States but are still waiting for approvals in China and many other countries. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Mark Potter)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders