HONG KONG Aug 31 Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company and a unit of Danish group A.P. Moller-Maersk, expects to raise its Asia to Europe freight rate by 10-11 percent from Nov. 1, it said on Friday, signalling further recovery for the industry despite lingering global economic uncertainty.

The global shipping industry has suffered from weak demand and an oversupply of vessels in the last four years, and some analysts had flagged the risk of freight rates falling again after a recent uptick.

Earlier this month, A.P. Moller-Maersk raised guidance for its 2012 earnings on prospects of a further recovery in container rates after its Maersk Line swung back to profit in the second quarter, helped by a 14 percent increase in rates between the first and second quarters.

Maersk Line's ship orders were sufficient to meet demand until 2015 and it had no plans to buy any more new vessels in the near future, assuming global shipping demand growth stood at 5-6 percent a year, Chief Executive Soren Skou told reporters.

Maersk has ordered 10 Triple-E container ships with 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity each. The vessels are being built by South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

Maersk, often seen as a barometer of world trade because its fleet carries more than 15 percent of all seaborne containers, has cut capacity by 10 percent this year.

It has previously said it would announce a further reduction, though Skou declined to give details of this on Friday, saying only "it will be significant". (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Daniel Magnowski)