COPENHAGEN Jan 6 Maersk Line, part of Denmark's A. P. Moller-Maersk, plans to increase shipping freight rates for transporting containers from ports in Asia to Northern Europe by $800 per 20-foot container (TEU) from Jan. 15, it said on Tuesday.

Rates on the route, the world's busiest for container shipping, fell by 5.6 percent in the last week of 2014 to $1,085 per TEU, data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)