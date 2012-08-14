COPENHAGEN Aug 14 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a bigger-than-forecast drop in net earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday and upgraded guidance for full-year results based on higher freight rates.

Net profit fell to $965 million in April-June from $1.57 billion in the second quarter last year, missing analysts' average estimate of a fall to $994 million in a Reuters poll.

But the result came within the range of estimates.

The conglomerate, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest container shipping company, raised guidance for full-year 2012 earnings, saying it now expects a group result "slightly above" 2011 instead of slightly lower.

It said it expected Maersk Line to reach a "modest positive result" in 2012 based on higher average freight rates in the second half of the year instead of its earlier outlook for a "negative up to neutral result" at Maersk Line. (Reporting by John Acher)