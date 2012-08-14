China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
COPENHAGEN Aug 14 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a bigger-than-forecast drop in net earnings for the second quarter on Tuesday and upgraded guidance for full-year results based on higher freight rates.
Net profit fell to $965 million in April-June from $1.57 billion in the second quarter last year, missing analysts' average estimate of a fall to $994 million in a Reuters poll.
But the result came within the range of estimates.
The conglomerate, whose Maersk Line is the world's biggest container shipping company, raised guidance for full-year 2012 earnings, saying it now expects a group result "slightly above" 2011 instead of slightly lower.
It said it expected Maersk Line to reach a "modest positive result" in 2012 based on higher average freight rates in the second half of the year instead of its earlier outlook for a "negative up to neutral result" at Maersk Line. (Reporting by John Acher)
LONDON, Feb 22 Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016's gains just two months into 2017, while the dollar rose before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scoured for clues about the next U.S. interest rate rise.
HANOI, Feb 22 Vietnam on Wednesday named for the first time 11 government, provincial and industry officials as being responsible for one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics .