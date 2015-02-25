COPENHAGEN Feb 25 Danish shipping and oil group
A.P. Moller-Maersk booked $2.2 billion in
impairment losses at its oil unit on Wednesday and said it would
sell its 20 percent stake in Danske Bank, Denmark's
largest bank.
It said it would sell the majority of its Danske Bank stake
to the Maersk family foundation, which controls the company, and
the proceeds, expected to amount to around $5.5 billion, would
be spent as dividends for shareholders.
The largest container shipping company in the world posted
2014 results broadly in line with expectations in a Reuters
poll, with net revenues at $47.57 billion and net profit of $5.2
billion.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)