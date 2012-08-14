COPENHAGEN Aug 14 The head of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday that container freight rate increases implemented so far this year are sustainable and he expected to raise rates further.

"We expect that they are absolutely sustainable," Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen told Reuters after the Maersk group reported a drop in second-quarter earnings but raised 2012 guidance.

"There will be more rate increases, because the industry needs higher rates," Andersen said. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)