COPENHAGEN Aug 14 The head of Danish shipping
and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Tuesday
that the group's container shipping line would keep raising
rates until returns are satisfactory.
"We see limited room for downward adjustments (to freight
rates), which can come short term, but we will continue our
efforts to increase rates until the industry has a satisfactory
return," Chief Executive Nils Smedegaard Andersen said in a
conference call on the group's second-quarter results.
Andersen also said that Maersk Line had room to raise rates
because its average rates had lagged increases in the spot
market somewhat due to contracts at rates lower than the current
spot market level.
(Reporting by John Acher)