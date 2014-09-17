COPENHAGEN, Sept 17 U.S. regulatory approval of
a proposed shipping alliance involving AP Moeller Maersk
should be a formality, the Danish company's chief
executive said on Wednesday.
The alliance between Maersk and Swiss-based Mediterranean
Shipping Co (MSC), the two largest container shippers in the
world, will run 185 shared vessels on the trans-Atlantic,
trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe routes, critical paths in global
trade.
The deal, known as 2M, was struck after a previous planned
tie-up between Maersk, MSC and France's CMA CGM was undone by
China's opposition, despite gaining clearance from the U.S.
Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).
Asked if the FMC would approve the alliance by Oct. 11, an
initial deadline set 45 days after submission of regulatory
papers, Maersk chief Nils Andersen said: "I have no opinion on
that but we believe that the approval should be a formality as
they had already approved P3."
Anderson was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a
Danish Shareholders Association conference.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Maersk and
MSC executives were travelling to Washington for urgent talks
with the FMC. A Maersk spokesman declined to say if any meeting
took place last week, but said the company was in dialogue with
the FMC, as was normal.
The alliance, which the shippers say cuts costs, fuel usage
and emissions, is due to start in early 2015. Detractors say an
alliance of such large shippers could lead to dominance on key
trade routes carrying consumer goods around the world.
Maersk and MSC have stressed the smaller and different
nature of their agreement, compared with 3P, which would have
involved the setting up of an operating company and could have
pressured Chinese shippers.
Maersk has said 2M requires just the submission of papers to
Chinese, EU and U.S. regulators, which would receive automatic
approval as long as there were no objections.
But some doubts linger, given the decision in June by
China's Commerce Ministry came as a surprise, including to
Maersk, and followed approvals by Washington and Brussels.
Chinese media cited the head of the anti-monopoly division
within the ministry as criticising 2M on monopoly grounds.
Maersk says the ministry has no say over the deal this time.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing
by David Holmes)