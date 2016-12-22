COPENHAGEN Dec 22 A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday two of its offshore oil industry supply vessels sank off the coast of France earlier in the day as they were being towed for scrapping in Turkey.

It said the two vessels, Maersk Searcher and Maersk Shipper, were unmanned at the time of the incident and no one was hurt.

Both vessels, with deadweight of around 3500 tonnes and 82 metres long, had been emptied of fuel and lubricants, Claus Bachmann, chief operating officer of Maersk Supply Service, said in an email. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)