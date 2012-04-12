COPENHAGEN, April 12 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk expects a loss for its Maersk Line container shipping business in the full year 2012, its chairman of the board reiterated on Thursday.

The outlook for a "negative result" for Maersk Line was unchanged from the forecast for the container shipping business given in the annual report.

Chairman Michael Pram Rasmussen told the annual shareholders' meeting the group was sticking to its outlook for Maersk Line even though two significant freight rate increases have been successfully implemented in 2012. (Reporting by John Acher)