COPENHAGEN, March 16 Maersk Drilling, a
unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, said Norway's Statoil had decided to
exercise an option to use its Maersk Developer rig for two more
years in the Gulf of Mexico.
Maersk Drilling said the two-year extension of the rig's
existing four-year contract was worth about $370 million.
The Maersk Developer, an ultra deepwater semi-submersible
rig, has been employed in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico since it was
delivered in 2009, Maersk Drilling said.
