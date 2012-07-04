Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
COPENHAGEN, July 4 Maersk Drilling, a unit of Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk has won a two-year contract worth $284 million for its Maersk Gallant jack-up rig from Norwegian oil and gas producer Statoil.
The contract includes an option for a one-year extension and is for work in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, Maersk Drilling said in a statement on Wednesday.
The job will begin once the rig's current contract with ConocoPhillips ends either in the second quarter of 2014 or second quarter of 2015, depending on whether ConocoPhillips exercises a one-year option for the rig, Maersk Drilling said.
"This contract improves our forward contract coverage even further, providing us with high earnings visibility," Maersk Drilling Chief Executive Claus Hemmingsen said in the statement.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.