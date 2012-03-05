LONDON, March 5 The world's biggest
container shipping company, Maersk Line, said on Monday it
planned to expand its use of slow steaming on Asia-Europe routes
and also to introduce it in the Pacific.
The statement by Maersk Line, a unit of Danish shipping and
oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, follows its Feb. 17
announcement that it would remove 9 percent of its capacity from
Asia-Europe trade lanes because overcapacity had knocked freight
rates to unsustainably low levels.
Slow steaming, which means sailing at lower-than-normal
speeds, cuts down on fuel consumption and tightens up the market
by reducing available capacity as it takes longer for vessels to
travel from port to port.
