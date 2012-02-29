COPENHAGEN Feb 29 Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk has appointed Robert Uggla, a 33-year-old member of the group's controlling family, chief executive of its tugboats unit Svitzer.

Uggla is son of Ane Uggla, who is deputy chairman of the board of A.P. Moller-Maersk, and a grandson of Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, the 98-year-old head of the Moller family which directly and through foundations controls nearly 60 percent of the stock.

Robert Uggla, along with older brother Johan, who is head of the group's container shipping terminal in Aarhus, has been mentioned by local media as a possible future leader of the business.

He joined the Maersk group in 2004, became country manager for Maersk Line in Dubai in 2006, and managing director of Swedish tanker firm Brostrom -- another group subsidiary -- in 2009, A.P. Moller-Maersk said.

Svitzer operates a fleet of more than 500 vessels within harbour and terminal towage as well as salvage and has about 4,500 employees, the group said. The company is represented in more than 100 ports around the world. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Dan Lalor)