UPDATE 3-Adidas U.S. push keeps up pressure on Nike, Under Armour
* New CEO says more work to be done in United States (Adds details from news conference)
COPENHAGEN Oct 15 Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk is planning to buy new product tanker ships, according to Danish business daily Borsen.
Marketing Director Klaus Rud Sejling from its Maersk Tankers unit said that the unit has to continuously develop its fleet to stay competitive.
"Therefore, we are looking at the possibility of replacing certain parts of the fleet," he told Borsen.
He did not give further details, but Borsen, without citing its sources, said Maersk Tankers was planning to buy 10 new long-haul and mid-range product tankers.
Product tankers carry refined oil products such as gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel.
Maersk Tankers operates one of the world's largest fleets of tanker ships, 162 by the end of 2012. Its rivals include Norway's Frontline and U.S. company TeeKay Tankers .
* New CEO says more work to be done in United States (Adds details from news conference)
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.