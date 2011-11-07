COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), said it won a $550 million rig contract from Total E&P Norge, a unit of French Total .

The company said in a statement Total E&P Norge would hire one of two ultra harsh environment jack-up rigs currently under construction in Singapore.

The firm contract duration was four years, and included four one-year options.

The contract is expected to begin at the latest by the third quarter of 2014 upon delivery of the rig to the Norwegian North Sea, Maersk Drilling said in the statement. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)