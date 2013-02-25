COPENHAGEN Feb 25 Maersk Oil, a unit of A.P. Moeller-Maersk, has received approval from the British government to develop its small Balloch oil field in the North Sea, 140 miles north east of Aberdeen, it said on Monday.

Balloch, fully owned by Denmark's Maersk, will begin producing in April 2013 with a single well, which will produce 8,000 barrels of oil per day at its peak, Maersk said in a statement.

The development, including a second well to be drilled later, is expected to cost £150 million ($228.99 million), Maersk said.

The total reserves from the two wells are estimated to at nine million barrels of oil.