COPENHAGEN, April 23 Maersk Drilling, a unit of
Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk,
has signed a contract with British utility Centrica
worth at least $60 million for use of its Maersk Giant rig in
Norway.
"With this contract the company's rig capacity in Norway is
sold out until the second quarter of 2014," Maersk Drilling said
in a statement on Monday. "The demand for ultra harsh
environment rigs keeps growing while rig supply remains tight."
The ultra harsh environment Maersk Giant jack-up rig will
drill two or three wells for Centrica with an estimated duration
of 170-210 days starting in the fourth quarter of 2013 at a
daily rate of $350,000, Maersk Drilling said.
Maersk Drilling said it is the market leader in the
Norwegian jack-up market, currently owning and operating six of
the nine jack-up rigs working in the area.
"At the current oil price level oil and gas companies are
increasing their business activity in the Norwegian market," the
company said.
