COPENHAGEN, June 12 Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk , said on Tuesday it has appointed Jakob Stausholm to be its new chief financial officer.

Stausholm will succeed CFO Peter Andersen on June 19 and keep his role as head of strategy and transformation, Maersk Line, the world's biggest container shipping company, said in a statement.

He was previously CFO at Danish outsourcing group ISS and has held senior finance positions at Royal Dutch Shell in a number of countries, Maersk Line said.

He is also a non-executive member of the board of Norwegian oil company Statoil, Maersk Line said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)