COPENHAGEN, March 20 Denmark's Maersk Oil, a
unit in A.P. Moller-Maersk, said on Thursday it
expects a UK proposal for new tax breaks for ultra-high-pressure
high-temperature (HPHT) oil and gas projects to increase
investments in the North Sea.
Britain's Chancellor George Osborne this week announced
plans for a new allowance for HPHT in an effort to maximise the
benefits of North Sea oil and gas for the UK economy.
"The announcement is a welcome development which can enhance
the development prospects of the Culzean project and other HPHT
projects in the North Sea," Chief Executive Jakob Thomasen from
Maersk Oil wrote in a mail to Reuters.
The Culzean project, in which Maersk has a near 50 percent
interest, is one of the largest UK discoveries in recent years
and could meet around 5 percent of the UK's energy needs in
2020.
It is due to come on stream in 2019.
"If sanctioned, the estimated Culzean investment would be
more than 3 billion pounds ($4.99 billion) with billions more
spent over the operating life of the asset," Thomasen wrote.
The UK government has already provided significant tax
incentives for oil and gas projects that have unlocked billions
of pounds of investment - around £7 billion in 2013 alone.
"The allowance is expected to support the development of big
HPHT projects which would create and sustain thousands of jobs,
provide a significant portion of UK gas demand, and generate
billions of pounds of capital investment," Britain's Osborne
said in the budget.
Maersk Oil, as operator, holds a 49.99 percent interest in
Culzean, with partners JX Nippon UK (17.06 percent)
Eni UK (16.95 percent) and BP (16.00 percent).
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds)
