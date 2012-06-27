BRIEF-Heba Fastighets Q4 rental income grows to SEK 76.9 mln
* Q4 rental income 76.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.64 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
DUBAI, June 27 Dubai-based mall developer Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) Holding plans to issue a $500 million 7-year bond on Wednesday, arranging banks said.
The bond will price in the range of 5.25 and 5.375 percent, tighter than indicated earlier in the day.
Orderbooks, which closed at 1030 GMT, were believed to be about $2 billion, lead arrangers said in a separate update.
JP Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered, UBS and Barclays are bookrunners on the deal.
A year after it called off its maiden conventional bond issue in the international market, MAF is counting on stronger global demand for Gulf debt, and better investor sentiment towards Dubai in particular, to get a successful deal away. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by xx)
* Q4 rental income 76.9 million Swedish crowns ($8.64 million) versus 70.9 million crowns year ago
* Starts negotiations related to investments or sale of business area manufacturing
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Reinsurers' trading updates following the crucial January renewals period reinforce our view that Solvency II (S2) will increase demand for reinsurance products as European insurers attempt to strengthen their capital position through risk transfers, Fitch Ratings says. The main beneficiaries are likely to be the financially strongest reinsurers in the EU and any other country whose regulatory regime is