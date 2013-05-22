LONDON, May 22 (IFR) - UAE-based conglomerate Majid Al
Futtaim Holdings LLC (MAF) mandated Goldman Sachs and HSBC as
joint structuring advisers for a perpetual hybrid bond, a source
told IFR on Wednesday.
The source said that MAF, rated BBB+/BBB by S&P and Fitch,
had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and
Standard Chartered Bank as additional joint bookrunners, and
that a series of fixed-income investor meetings would be held in
the UAE, Asia and Europe starting on May 26.
The company then aims to print a US dollar-denominated Reg S
subordinated perpetual hybrid bond, subject to market
conditions, the source said.
(Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Sudip Roy)