LONDON, Oct 21 (IFR) - Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) will
host global investor calls on Monday and Tuesday, as it revives
plans to issue a US dollar-denominated hybrid bond it originally
marketed in May.
The company, which operates Carrefour stores
across the Middle East, will be hosting the calls on Monday at
13:00 BST and on Tuesday at 09:00 BST.
The potential bond, which could become the Gulf's first
international hybrid to be issued by a corporate borrower, will
be callable after the first five years.
The coupon on the bond will step up by 25bp in year 10 and
by an additional 75bp in year 25, according to the proposed
terms.
The mall operator originally announced the transaction and
conducted investor roadshows in May, but was forced to delay the
sale due to adverse market conditions.
It sought to raise the money to fund its planned buyout of
Carrefour's 25% stake in MAF's hypermarket business.
Goldman Sachs and HSBC are structuring advisors on the deal,
joined by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital,
JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners.
The Reg S-only notes are expected to be rated BB+ and to
receive a 50% equity credit by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
The issuer is rated BBB/BBB by the same agencies.
