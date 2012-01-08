DUBAI Jan 8 Majid Al Futtaim (MAF)
Holding, the sole franchisee for hypermarket chain Carrefour
in the Gulf, has picked four banks to set up a $1
billion Islamic bond programme, a prospectus issued by the
Dubai-based mall developer showed.
Local lenders Dubai Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank join HSBC and Standard Chartered
on the programme, according to the prospectus dated
January 6.
Reuters reported in October that HSBC and Standard Chartered
would arrange the documentation for a planned Islamic bond, or
sukuk, programme and create a process for other banks to pitch
for lead manager slots at a future date.
MAF, which completed roadshows for a conventional offering
from its $2 billion medium term notes programme in June, chose
not to issue a bond because of unfavourable market conditions.
The company has been eyeing global debt markets for several
months, and has set up a sukuk programme to have the option to
tap Islamic liquidity and healthy demand for Islamic assets amid
ongoing global risk aversion.
In November, a senior executive said the eventual sukuk
would be between $350 million and $500 million carry a five-year
tenor.
