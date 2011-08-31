JERUSALEM Aug 31 Israel's Magal Security Systems said on Wednesday it plans to delist its shares from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Magal, a provider of security and safety products, said the decision came from its board and the company intends to apply to the TASE for delisting, which is expected to take affect around Dec. 1.

In a statement to the TASE, Magal said its shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)