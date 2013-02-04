BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
HOUSTON Feb 4 Magellan Midstream Partners is adding crude oil to its product slate at its Houston Ship Channel terminal with a new pipeline and terminal infrastructure, the company said on Monday.
Magellan currently provides storage and distribution for refined products, refinery feedstocks and heavy oil at its Galena Park terminal, spokesman Bruce Heine said. The $50 million project announced Monday highlights the addition of crude, he said.
The system will deliver crude to refineries in the Houston and Texas City areas, the company said. The new pipeline and terminal infrastructure, subject to permitting, has long-term volume commitments and is slated to be fully operational by mid-2014, Magellan said.
Heine declined to disclose the capacity of the new pipeline, but said crude would feed it from an existing pipeline.
He also declined to specify the type of crude that would run through the new line, noting that Magellan will provide segregated crude storage at Galena Park and can accommodate various grades.
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, March 9 Investors are spurning U.S.-based high-yield junk bond funds, Lipper data showed on Thursday, as they keep gobbling up stocks and other risky assets. High-yield bond funds posted $2.1 billion in net withdrawals during the week ended March 8, the most since November 2016, the data showed. The flight from lower-grade corporate debt follows strong performance in t