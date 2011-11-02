* Magellan cuts $30 million from Longhorn project
* Magellan doesn't have full 135,000 bpd capacity booked
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, Nov 2 Magellan Midstream Partners
(MMP.N) cut the estimated cost of reversing the Houston to El
Paso pipeline, making it more viable to ship crude from West
Texas to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Magellan estimates it will cost about $245 million to
reverse the pipeline, a $30 million reduction from earlier
estimates for the pipeline to carry 135,000 barrels per day of
crude to Houston.
Magellan said it does not have commitments for the full
135,000 bpd of capacity.
"We have sufficient level to make the project accretive,"
the company said.
Magellan is in a race with other pipeline companies to
provide pipeline access to siphon landlocked crude oil out of
the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to refineries along the U.S.
Gulf Coast.
The large inventory of crude from the U.S. and Canada in
Cushing have created a discount of more than $25 between U.S.
crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate CLc1 and other
crudes including North Sea Brent LCOc1 and Light Louisiana
Sweet LLS-.
Magellan said it has not received any further commitments
from shippers since September but is in negotiations with a
number of parties for substantial incremental commitments.
If it gets more commitments, it might have to boost the
capacity of the 135,000 bpd line for incremental costs.
The company told analysts on a third-quarter conference
call it found savings by using an existing pipeline between
Odessa and Crane, Texas for transporting refined products
instead of building a new one.
Demand for refined products was down 3 percent from the
previous quarter, with gasoline demand 8 percent weaker, the
company said.
"While this reduces our capacity in El Paso to 58,000
barrels a day from 65,000 barrels a day previously, we believe
this new El Paso capacity is more than sufficient to handle
projected volume to that market and well worth the $30 million
project savings," a company spokesman said on Thursday.
Late Tuesday, Magellan said it would expand its capacity to
link Eagle Ford shale oil to Houston refineries via third party
pipelines.
The six-mile pipeline will connect with the Genoa and Speed
Junction interchanges, which will then link with another crude
pipeline along the Houston Ship Channel.
"While the scope of this project may seem fairly small, it
has immense strategic values that will allow us to deliver
crude oil directly to the Houston area refiners from third
party pipelines that are transplanting crude oil into the
Eagleford shale to the Houston area," the company said. .