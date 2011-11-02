* Magellan cuts $30 million from Longhorn project

* Company doesn't have full 135,000 bpd capacity booked

* (Recasts, adds details, comment from CEO, adds second byline)

By Janet McGurty and Selam Gebrekidan

NEW YORK, Nov 2 Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP.N) cut the estimated cost of reversing the Houston-to-El Paso Longhorn pipeline, making it more viable to ship crude from West Texas to refineries along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The company estimates it will cost about $245 million to reverse the pipeline, a $30 million reduction from earlier estimates for the 135,000 barrels-per-day line that will carry crude to Houston.

"We have the most direct and cost-efficient system to carry crude from the Permian to Houston," Magellan CEO Mike Mears told Reuters in an interview.

Mears said his Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company strategically converts or reverses existing lines, instead of building new assets, to attract more customers. It found the latest savings by using an existing pipeline between Odessa and Crane, Texas for transporting refined products instead of building a new one.

Magellan does not have commitments for the full 135,000 bpd capacity of the Longhorn line.

"Commitments are hard to get," Mears said, explaining customers are reluctant to enter five- to 10-year contracts when they can sign up to use excess capacity once a pipeline is built.

Industry doubts over the duration of the crude supply glut at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub for U.S. benchmark crude and the absence of a crude trading market in Houston also slowed the project, according to Mears.

The supply glut in Cushing, caused by increased U.S. production and higher Canadian imports, has created a discount of more than $25 between U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate CLc1 and other crudes including North Sea Brent LCOc1 and Light Louisiana Sweet LLS-.

Magellan's Longhorn line will siphon some of crude produced in the Permian basin of west Texas and New Mexico away from Cushing when it comes online in early 2013, a few months ahead of previous forecasts.

This will be a fundamental change to the crude glut in the U.S. Midwest. Mears says output from the Permian is expected to grow by 400,000 to 600,000 bpd in the coming five years.

Still, Magellan has not received further commitments from shippers since September but is in negotiations with a number of parties for substantial incremental commitments, the company told analysts on its third-quarter earnings call.

A RISING STAR IN TEXAS?

Magellan also announced it is in the final stages of negotiation for a joint venture agreement with natural gas shipper Copano Energy for a line that will transport Eagle Ford condensates to Corpus Christi, Texas.

The joint-venture with Copano will be Magellan's sole project within the Eagle Ford prospect. The company scrapped plans this year to build a 180,000 bpd crude line to Corpus Christi with Momentum.

Magellan also plans to expand its Houston-area capacity to ferry Eagle Ford shale oil to area refineries. The company plans to build a six-mile line that will connect with the Genoa and Speed Junction interchanges, which will then link with another crude pipeline along the Houston Ship Channel.

These projects point to Magellan's slow shift to crude transport and away from its mainstay -- shipping refined products. Some 70 percent of the $500 million Magellan has set for future projects will be focused on crude transport, including additional storage capacity at Cushing.

Mears said Magellan has no plans to exit the refined products business. The crude oil space is rich with opprotunities, he said, but 90 percent of Magellan's operating margins still come from its refined products transport system.