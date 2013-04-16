HOUSTON, April 16 Magellan Midstream Partners has begun shipping crude oil in its reversed Longhorn pipeline, wrapping up a project to bring cheaper West Texas crude oil to Houston-area refineries, the company said.

Spokesman Bruce Heine said on Tuesday that the pipeline linefill from Crane, Texas, to east Houston was complete so commercial operations could begin.

"We began shipments over the weekend from our terminal in East Houston to a third party pipeline. We expect to begin deliveries into our Houston distribution system later this week," he said.

The line will move 75,000 barrels per day in the first 45 days, and ramp up to its full capacity of 225,000 bpd in the third quarter.