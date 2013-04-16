HOUSTON, April 16 Magellan Midstream Partners
has begun shipping crude oil in its reversed Longhorn
pipeline, wrapping up a project to bring cheaper West Texas
crude oil to Houston-area refineries, the company said.
Spokesman Bruce Heine said on Tuesday that the pipeline
linefill from Crane, Texas, to east Houston was complete so
commercial operations could begin.
"We began shipments over the weekend from our terminal in
East Houston to a third party pipeline. We expect to begin
deliveries into our Houston distribution system later this
week," he said.
The line will move 75,000 barrels per day in the first 45
days, and ramp up to its full capacity of 225,000 bpd in the
third quarter.