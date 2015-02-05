(Adds details from company statement)

Feb 5 Magellan Midstream Partners on Thursday said throughput on its Bridgetex crude oil pipeline, running from from Colorado City in the Permian Basin to Houston refiners, averaged 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) during the fourth quarter.

Magellan started commercial service on the 300,000-bpd line in late September. BridgeTex had a throughput of 160,000-bpd in its first month of commercial service.

The company said site preparation and contractor selection for its condensate splitter project in Corpus Christi, Texas was underway. Construction of the project is expected to commence in mid-2015 and the splitter is expected to be operational during the second half of next year. (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)