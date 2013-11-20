HOUSTON Nov 20 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
on Wednesday extended for the third time its so-called
open season to gauge shipper interest in a new refined products
pipeline in Arkansas.
Interested customers have until Dec. 13 to submit binding
shipping commitments, the company said.
Magellan in September initially sought shipper interest in
the proposed 75,000 barrels per day pipeline to carry gasoline
and distillates from Magellan's terminal in Fort Smith,
Arkansas, east to the state capital of Little Rock in the center
of the state.
Enterprise Products Partners in July shut a
Texas-to-Indiana distillate pipeline to convert it to move
Pennsylvania ethane to Texas petrochemical plants as part of its
$1.5 billion Appalachia-to-Texas (ATEX) project, leaving the
Little Rock area to scramble for jet fuel and diesel, largely
moving it in by truck at more expense.
Enterprise still delivers diesel to the Little Rock market
from the state's only oil refinery, Delek U.S. Holdings' 83,000
bpd El Dorado plant. But the refinery doesn't make jet fuel or
enough diesel to satisfy demand in the area, according to
traders and marketers.
Magellan Chief Executive Mike Mears told Reuters in an
interview on Wednesday that the company remains in negotiations
with potential shippers, and the repeated open season extensions
reflects the time it takes for customers to analyze the project
and seek approvals before submitting binding commitments.
"To boil it down, asking somebody to make perhaps a five- or
10-year commitment that's got a significant financial risk,"
Mears said. "To them, 30 days generally isn't enough time to
analyze or make a decision and get all their approvals."
That doesn't necessarily mean customers will commit to
moving products on the pipeline given the extra time to evaluate
the project.
"That's what we're still waiting for," Mears said.