* Q3 EPS $1.03 vs est $0.84

* Q3 rev down 8 pct to $686.8 mln

* Raises FY EPS to $3.73-$4.34

Oct 27 - Magellan Health Services Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower operating costs, and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company, which provides services to insurance companies and various governmental agencies, now sees a profit of $3.73-$4.34 per share for the full year, up from its prior view of $3.30-$3.83 a share.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $3.74 a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Third-quarter profit slipped to $31.4 million, or $1.03 per share, from $44.8 million, or $1.31 a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 8.5 percent to $686.8 million.

Analysts expected a profit of 84 cents a share on revenue of $696.7 million.

Direct services costs and other operating expenses fell 8 percent to $130 million, while cost of care fell 4 percent to $448.1 million.

Shares of Avon, Connecticut-based Magellan closed at $54.22 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)