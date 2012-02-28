* Q4 EPS $1.05 vs est $0.82
* Q4 revenue $721.5 million vs est $692.2 million
* Reaffirms 2012 EPS view of $3.25-$3.89
* Sees 2012 revenue $3.2 bln to $3.4 bln
Feb 28 Magellan Health Services Inc
posted a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates
for at least the ninth consecutive quarter, helped by better
performance at its Radiology Benefits Management and Medicaid
Administration segments.
The company posted a fourth-quarter net income of $29.7
million, or $1.05 per share, compared with $32.9 million, or 95
cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue for the quarter fell 4 percent to $721.5 million.
Analysts, on an average, were expecting the company to earn
82 cents per share on revenue of $692.2 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which provides a network of doctors and
hospitals to its members, reaffirmed its 2012 profit forecast of
$3.25 to $3.89 a share and revenue of $3.2 billion to $3.4
billion.
Shares of the Avon, Connecticut-based company closed
at$48.94 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)