BRIEF-Edge Therapeutics says Albert Marchio II became CFO on an interim basis
* Albert N. Marchio II, chief accounting and administrative officer, became Edge's CFO on an interim basis, effective March 10, 2017
Nov 21 MagForce AG :
* Says completes capital increase at a price of 6.00 euros per new share
* Says has successfully placed 1.7 million new shares at 6.00 euros per share against cash contribution with qualified investors raising proceeds in amount of 10.2 million euros
* Repatha (evolocumab) demonstrates reduced need for apheresis in patients with high LDL cholesterol in phase 3 study
* Biopharmx Corp - will share scientific data, which will suggest BPX-01 delivers acne-fighting medication to target area safely without systemic side effects