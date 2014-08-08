BRIEF-Northeast Tiger Pharmaceutical enters into a cooperation framework agreement
* Entered into a cooperation framework agreement with Xi'an Xiang Xun Technology Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Magforce AG : * Says that its subsidiary Magforce USA, inc. has successfully closed its
growth financing round * Says mithril capital management led a group of strategic investors in
financing growth round with proceeds of USD 15 million * Says owns 77% of Magforce USA as of this closing * Says there is option to increase the size of the round to USD 30 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Entered into a cooperation framework agreement with Xi'an Xiang Xun Technology Company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sonoma Pharmaceuticals announces results from Sebuderm™ gel study in treatment of Seborrheic Dermatitis
* BioGaia has extended its global collaboration with Nestlé by signing an agreement with Nestlé Australia Ltd for the exclusive rights to sell BioGaia Protectis drops in Australia from 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)