UPDATE 3-Canada's banks, insurers set up small business fund
* Pension funds could also invest -CIBC CEO (Adds comment from RBC CEO, business group)
April 2 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd, the internet-based phone services provider, reported a fourth-quarter profit as sales of its 'magicJack' phones almost doubled.
The net profit was $22.3 million, or $1.17 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $4.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 91 cents per share.
Sales rose 56 percent to $41.4 million.
March 9 Invesco PowerShares, a unit of investment manager Invesco Ltd, named Nima Pouyan to head its business in Switzerland and Ashkan Daghestani as its business development director in the UK.
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.