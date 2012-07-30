* Q2 profit $10.3 mln vs $2.9 mln last year
* Q2 operating EPS $0.51 vs $0.08
* Q2 rev $38.60 mln vs $28.8 mln
* Shares rise more than 9 pct
July 30 Israel-based MagicJack Vocaltec Ltd
, a provider of internet-based phone services, reported
a near four-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong
sales of its new MagicJack Plus product, sending its shares up
more than 9 percent.
Second-quarter earnings rose to $10.30 million from $2.9
million in the same quarter last year.
MagicJack raised its estimates for the second quarter and
the full year earlier this month, citing strong sales of
MagicJack Plus, which allows users to directly connect to a home
phone to make unlimited calls over the Internet.
The company also said on Monday that it had entered into a
deal with Intellectual Ventures, giving it access to IV's
voice-over-internet-protocol patents. IV received cash and
MagicJack shares, MagicJack said, without providing details.
Operating income rose to 51 cents per share from 8 cents per
share a year earlier. Revenue rose 34 percent to $38.60 million.
MagicJack shares were up 8 percent at $21.90 in early trade
on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Ted
Kerr)