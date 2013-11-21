Nov 21 MagIndustries Corp : * Receives conditional funding commitment from China development bank for the

mengo project * Says detailed terms of the loan will be disclosed by co if and when the

definitive loan agreement is executed * Loc is a conditional commitment by cdb in favour of co's unit to arrange

syndication loan for up to $740 million with a term of 12 years * Anticipate being able to complete the negotiation of definitive documentation

in respect of loan within the first half of 2014 * Says remains largely on track with co's timeline for mengo potash project,

with construction now underway * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage