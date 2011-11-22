(Follows alerts)
Nov 22 Mining company Magma Metals Ltd
said it plans to spin off its West Australian
gold projects into a new exploration company, to focus on its
platinum-palladium-copper-nickel project in Ontario.
The initial public offering for the new company, to be named
Greenstone Metals Ltd, will be launched in the first half of
2012 and capital raised by the IPO will fund the development of
the West Australian gold properties.
Magma plans to transfer its Lake Grace, Griffins Find, Laura
River, Roe and Mount Jewell properties to Greenstone, it said in
a statement.
Greenstone is expected to seek a listing on the Australian
Stock Exchange and Magma will retain significant equity
ownership in the new company.
Magma will now focus on developing the Thunder Bay North
platinum-palladium-copper-nickel project in Ontario.
Shares of Magma, which has a market value of C$30.2 million,
closed at 10 Canadian cents on Monday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Esha
Dey)