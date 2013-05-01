May 1 Nine people were injured in an explosion
and fire on Wednesday at an auto parts plant in Newmarket,
Ontario, owned by Magna International Inc, local police
said.
York Regional police said six people were sent to the
hospital, while Magna said in a statement that five employees
were hospitalized for evaluation.
Magna confirmed that its Dortec Industries plant, which is
located some 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Toronto, is
closed at this time. Police said provincial officials are
investigating the cause of the explosion.
Magna, one of Canada's largest auto parts makers, said 350
people are employed at the plant.