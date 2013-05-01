BRIEF-Endocyte Q4 loss per share $0.26
* Endocyte reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
May 1 Magna International Inc said on Wednesday it is resuming operations at a Toronto-area auto parts plant that was earlier shut down by an explosion and fire that injured nine people.
Magna said the "minor arc flash explosion" at its Dortec Industries plant, located in the town of Newmarket, some 35 miles (55 kilometers) north of Toronto, was isolated to one manufacturing line.
"Investigators have given an all clear to the building. Second shift operations will resume as normal on all other lines in the building," Magna, one of Canada's largest auto parts makers, said in a statement.
It said the six people that had been taken to hospital earlier in the day had been released. 350 people are employed at the plant.
The company's shares slipped 31 Canadian cents to C$60.29 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
* Endocyte reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results and provides clinical and pipeline update
* Federated National Holding Company authorizes additional $10 million share repurchase program
LONDON, March 10 From Pakistan to Turkey, the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol is betting on a spike in gasoline and diesel demand in young and growing nations by snapping up filling stations that disappointed oil companies are prepared to sell.