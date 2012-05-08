TORONTO May 8 Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund,
which owns a stake in Canadian auto-parts manufacturer Magna
International Inc, plans to vote against re-electing
Magna's controversial founder Frank Stronach as director of the
company.
Magna, long criticized for its corporate governance, paid
Stronach roughly $900 million in 2010 to cede control of the
company he started. The buyout was approved by an independent
committee that examined the deal, but there was no independent
evaluation to determine if the deal was fair to minority
shareholders.
The pension fund also said it plans to withhold votes for
all directors who were on the board during the time of the
transaction.
"We continue to believe that these directors failed to
satisfactorily represent the interests of the corporation and
all shareholders and as a result have lost confidence in their
ability to act in the best long-term interests of the
corporation," said the pension fund on its website.
Last month, proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co also
advised shareholders to withhold their vote for Stronach, citing
2011 real estate deals where Magna sold properties at a loss to
companies affiliated with Stronach and former Magna Co-Chief
Executive Siegfried Wolf. Glass Lewis also noted that Stronach
failed to attend 75 percent of Magna's board meetings.
But rival advisory firm ISS Proxy Advisory Services
recommended that shareholders vote for Stronach, whom it says
had valid reasons for being absent from the meetings. The ISS
report does not refer to the real estate deals.
