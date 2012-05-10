BRIEF-State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M CO as of Dec 31, 2016
* State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M co as of Dec 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2lGuBG1] Further company coverage:
TORONTO May 10 Magna International Inc, one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, said on Thursday its first-quarter profit rose 6.5 percent, as increased demand in North America more than offset the impact of the slowdown in western Europe
Magna, which is also holding its annual meeting in Toronto on Thursday, said net income rose to $343 million or $1.46 a share, up from $322 million, or $1.30 a share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to 6.6 percent to $7.67 billion. (Reporting By Susan Taylor and Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
(Recasts with Yellen testimony) * Yellen gives hawkish testimony before Senate * 10-year yields highest in more than a week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be unwise to wait too long to raise interest rates, striking a more hawkish tone than investors expected. The U.S. central bank will likely need to raise rates at an upcoming meeting, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Brazilian billionaire Edson de Godoy Bueno, who built a healthcare empire in his country that became UnitedHealth Group Inc's platform to expand in Latin America, died on Tuesday.