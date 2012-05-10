(Changes headline and first paragraph references to higher
* Q1 EPS $1.46 vs $1.30 a year earlier
* Company raises full year revenue forecast
* Shares jump 5.5 pct in early trading
TORONTO, May 10 Magna International Inc,
one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, said on
Thursday quarterly profit and sales rose, and it boosted its
outlook, sending its shares higher.
Magna, which is holding its annual meeting in Toronto on
Thursday, said net income rose to $343 million, or $1.46 a
share, in the first quarter, up from $322 million, or $1.30 a
share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 6.6 percent to $7.67 billion.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of $1.30 a share
and revenue of $7.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The Aurora, Ontario-based company also announced a new
vehicle assembly deal with Nissan Motor Co Ltd for its
Infiniti. Starting in 2014, Magna's European unit, Magna Steyr,
will assemble an entry-level Infiniti compact vehicle based on
Daimler's Mercedes A-class cars. An industry paper,
had in December, reported that Magna Steyr would likely produce
the car at its factory in Graz, Austria.
Financial details of the agreement were not released because
both companies are finalizing manufacturing and supply deals.
Magna shares rose 5.5 percent to C$45.01 in early trading on
the Toronto Stock Exchange. Magna plans to buy back 12 million
shares under a program scheduled to end in November, and its
shares have climbed more than 20 percent from the start of the
year.
Helped by rising vehicle production in the United States,
Magna increased its revenue outlook for 2012 to between $29
billion and $30.5 billion. It previously forecast full-year
revenue of $28 billion to $29.5 billion.
It forecast operating margins in the low 5 percent range.
Magna, which competes against such suppliers as Johnson
Controls Inc and TRW Automotive Holding Corp, is
trying to expand its market beyond North America and Europe into
fast-growth areas such as Brazil, China and Eastern Europe.
Canada's auto parts manufacturers have fallen from the ranks
of global top 10 exporters because they have failed to branch
out, according to a recent Scotiabank report. Canada was the
world's sixth-biggest auto-parts exporter until 2007, and last
year lost its top 10 exporter spot to the Czech Republic.
Magna plans to launch 40 new factories between 2012 and
2014. It currently has about 108,000 employees in 286
manufacturing plants and 88 product-development, engineering and
sales centers in 26 countries.
At Thursday's annual meeting, shareholders may vote against
re-electing Magna's controversial founder, Frank Stronach, as
director of the company due to corporate governance concerns.
Magna paid Stronach roughly $900 million in 2010 to cede
control of the company he started. The buyout was approved by an
independent committee that examined the deal, but there was no
independent evaluation to determine if the deal was fair to
minority shareholders.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting By Susan Taylor and Euan Rocha; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick, Janet Guttsman; and Peter Galloway)