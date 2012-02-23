MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
* Q4 EPS $1.32 vs $0.89
* Revenue climbs 13 pct to $7.3 bln
* Vehicle production up in N America, down in Europe (Adds details. In U.S. dollars)
TORONTO, Feb 23 Magna International Inc , one of the world's biggest auto parts manufacturers, reported a big jump in quarterly earnings on Thursday that easily beat analysts' expectations as vehicle production soared in North America.
Magna said fourth-quarter profit rose to $312 million, or $1.32 a share, compared with earnings of $224 million, or 89 cents a share, in the year-before quarter.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.02 a share and revenue of $7.19 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $7.3 billion, the Aurora, Ontario-based company said. Vehicle production increased 15 percent in North America from the year-before quarter, but declined 4 percent in Europe.
Improvements in European operations and the launch of new facilities around the world remains a focus for 2012, the company said.
(Reporting By Susan Taylor; editing by Rob Wilson and Peter Galloway)
